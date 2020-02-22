Front Royal Police search for robbery suspect

FRONT ROYAL,Va. (WDVM)– Front Royal Police Department responded to a reported robbery Roy’s Express on the 200 block of North Royal Ave. Friday.

According to police, a white male entered the story and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, younger white male. He was last seen running in the area of Chester St.

The suspect has not been caught and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Waller at 540-636-2208 or by email at lwaller@frontroyalva.com.