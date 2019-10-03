Front Royal police hold second annual Coffee with a Cop

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Across the nation, law enforcement officers sat down on Wednesday to chat with citizens over a cup of coffee.

In Front Royal, officers connected with residents at the Daily Grind as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day, an initiative to build relationships and trust between police and civilians.

Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis says strong community relations are an important part of police work, especially with the recent turmoil the town and Warren County have gone through.

Robert Seal, the department’s community resource officer agreed, and says maintaining trust is something departments across the country are trying to work toward.

“A lot of agencies across the country are looking towards a more systematic approach to how we interact with our community,” Seal said. “So it’s very important because we build partnerships with the community and interact with the community and build that togetherness if you will of working together to combat the issues we face in our community.”

This is the second time the Front Royal Police Department has participated in this event.