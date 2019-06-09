Front Royal Police Department shows new facility to community

Virginia

The Front Royal Police Department welcomed the community into their new home on Monroe Avenue. 

Local residents were able to take a tour of the building, see a K-9 demonstration and take a look at their SWAT team truck. The old police department was unable to accommodate the entire police force but this new facility was designed to last for the next 40 years. Officers say this space will help them continue to meet the needs of Front Royal. 

 “It’s a chance for us to share our excitement with everybody with the new facility we’re proud of. So it helps to build relationships with the community,” said Sgt. Travis Cave of the Front Royal Police Department.

The department currently has 39 law enforcement officers and 13 support staff members. 
 
 

