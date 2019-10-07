Front Royal man sentenced to life in prison for raping child

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal man convicted of raping a child will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Joseph Trejo, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to raping and sodomizing a 10-year-old girl in May.

Warren County Circuit Court judge William Sharp sentenced Trejo to two life sentences, with a chance for geriatric parole, under a plea agreement struck by Trejo’s public defender Daniel O’Brien and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Layton.

“The only reason we didn’t ask for the absolute maximum, the mandatory life sentence, is that of course would require putting the young lady through the process of testifying and revisiting the trauma of this,” Layton said, adding that prosecutors had a great deal of strong evidence to build their case.

On May 1, police were called to the Parkside Inn in Front Royal, where the victim’s mother reported Trejo had assaulted her child. According to prosecutors, investigators learn Trejo raped the victim on multiple occasions between January and May of 2019.

In court, Layton said Trejo had cooperated fully with investigators and expressed remorse for his actions.