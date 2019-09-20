Front Royal man named finalist in national contest

Neal Jacobs is just one of four people nationally vying for the van

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal man is asking for your votes – not for office, but for an online contest.

Front Royal business owner Neal Jacobs was scrolling through Facebook in July, when he came across an advertisement for a contest–a chance to win a Sprinter Work van from Mercedes-Benz and Inc. Magazine. He drafted a few essay answers and created a video explaining why he needed the vehicle, not expecting to win.

Instead, Jacobs is one of four finalists nationally vying for the van.

Jacobs, who runs a knife-sharpening business called Neal Sharpens LLC, currently operates out of his personal car–a small Honda Civic. He says he constantly has to empty the vehicle any time he needs to run errands or transport his children, and a proper work vehicle would make all the difference for his small business.

“I don’t have a storefront,” Jacobs said.”[The Sprinter Work van] would allow me to not only set up my equipment permanently in the van, but I could use the van as pretty much a mobile work space.”

To vote for Neal Jacobs, simply go to https://contests.inc.com/mbvans and click vote. No registration is required.