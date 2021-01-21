Front Royal man facing jail time for child pornography charges

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal man is facing four years in prison for multiple child pornography-related charges following sentencing in Warren County Circuit Court in early January.

Robert Heishman has pled guilty to two counts of child pornography-related charges. The first charge brought forth was filming or photographing a child under the age of 15.

The second charge was filming a nude minor without consent, however, that charge will no longer be pursued by the prosecutor at this time. This charge can be brought back at a future date.

Heishman accepted a plea bargain on January 8th, 2021, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a suspended sentence of 6 years, and five years of supervised probation. The maximum penalty that Heishman could have faced was 35 years behind bars.

Heishman was arrested on November 9th, 2019 after an investigation by the Front Royal Police Department following a report that someone had allegedly seen inappropriate images on Heishman’s cell phone. The criminal complaint confirms that Heishman had pictures on his phone of a 5-year-old with her underwear pulled down and of the same child with her nightgown pulled down, exposing her chest, as she appears to be sleeping.