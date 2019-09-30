Front Royal man arrested on assault charges

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal, Va. man is behind bars, after deputies tracked him to a wooded area Sunday afternoon.

Richard Matthew Crouch, 36, was initially identified as a suspect in an assault and abduction case on Wednesday, September 25.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were tipped off that Crouch was seen on the 2100 block of Strasburg Rd. When deputies arrived, residents told them Crouch had entered the woods, leading authorities to use a K-9 to track Crouch.

According to deputies, Crouch was taken into custody without incident and charged with eight counts of strangulation, two counts of assault on a family member, one count of malicious bodily injury, one count of abduction, and one count of possession of a schedule I or II drug with the intent of distribution.