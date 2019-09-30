Front Royal man arrested on assault charges

Virginia

Richard Crouch, 36, was arrested Sunday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal, Va. man is behind bars, after deputies tracked him to a wooded area Sunday afternoon.

Richard Matthew Crouch, 36, was initially identified as a suspect in an assault and abduction case on Wednesday, September 25.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were tipped off that Crouch was seen on the 2100 block of Strasburg Rd. When deputies arrived, residents told them Crouch had entered the woods, leading authorities to use a K-9 to track Crouch.

According to deputies, Crouch was taken into custody without incident and charged with eight counts of strangulation, two counts of assault on a family member, one count of malicious bodily injury, one count of abduction, and one count of possession of a schedule I or II drug with the intent of distribution.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories