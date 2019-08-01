Front Royal focuses on pedestrian safety with new bollards

The town received grant funding to cover the majority of the project's cost

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — In an effort to improve pedestrian safety, the town of Front Royal is installing safety bollards along Main Street.

Robert Boyer, the director of the Public Works Department, says the bright yellow bollards will help prevent vehicles from striking pedestrians in congested areas. The town previously installed safety bollards around the town gazebo, after a white nationalist drove a vehicle into a crowd of people in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017, killing one woman.

Before those were installed, Boyer says the town simply parked trucks across roads to create barriers for events.

Unlike the automatic bollards installed in Winchester, Va. this past March, the Front Royal bollards will be moved manually when the town holds events. Also unlike the bollards in Winchester, these manual bollards cost the town far less, thanks to a $10,000 grant awarded to the town’s Department of Tourism.

“If you can prevent one accident, it would definitely be well worth the investment,” said Boyer. “For this last phase we actually only had to put out about $500 for all the bollards. So that worked out very good and we’re just paying for the material and labor in house.”

Boyer says the town also has plans to improve the crosswalks in the area, following the installation of the bollards.