Front Royal Envision 2.0 progresses

The town of Front Royal, Virginia is nearly a year into its downtown revitalization program, known as Envision 2.0.

The town received a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth to restore its historic downtown in 2018, with the requirement that the work be finished by the summer of 2020.

Town officials are using the funding to focus on some cosmetic aspects of the town, such as maintaining historic buildings and creating a new structure by the town’s gazebo for outdoor events like farmers markets.

Planning and Zoning staff are addressing parking in particular, which they say is a major issue when people come downtown for events.

“We’re doing planning work for a future parking lot and other parking improvements,” said Planning and Zoning Director Jeremy Camp. “We’ve just recently completed a parking study of the downtown to give us guidance on where to move forward with that. So we’ll be doing more work with that activity.”