Front Royal EDA scandal update

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday night, the Town of Front Royal held a press conference to provide an update regarding the millions of dollars stolen from citizens in the scandal involving the Economic Development Authority (EDA).

Council members announced in Wednesday’s press conference that they will be able to pay off debts owed to the police department through an agreement with United Bank. The council members stated the loan will be made in 27 interest payments, with a favorable interest rate.

Council members were adamant on clearing the air about the status of the case, reaffirming that the Town of Front Royal is a victim and so are its citizens, the EDA is not the victim in this scandal.

“I am absolutely relieved to have this monkey off our back and hopeful that we can now move forward, this doesn’t mean that we still will not be seeking to recover the money stolen in the EDA debacle, but this is one step towards some healing that I believe needs to happen for all of our citizens,” said council member Lori Cockrell.

Council members said they are not stopping here and are still moving forward with trying to recover the millions of dollars stolen from citizens, one council member stating they want to workout this “nightmare” with the county.