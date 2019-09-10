Front Royal carpenter claims $1 million Powerball winnings

Shenandoah Farms Grocery also gets $10,000 for selling the ticket

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A $1 million Powerball ticket sold by Shenandoah Farms Grocery was claimed by a lucky local self-employed carpenter.

Richard Morrison, of Front Royal, said he tucked the ticket under a bag of ice in his freezer for safekeeping when he learned the first five numbers matched in the Powerball drawing from September 4. The winning numbers were 4-8-30-52-59, and the Powerball number was 2.

He’s not alone in the winnings, however — it was his wife (unidentified) who bought the ticket at the grocery store, located at 3 Blue Mountain Road in Front Royal. And Shenandoah Farms Grocery also gets a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

When Morrison and his wife checked the ticket, they “just looked at each other and started jumping up and down!” he said.

The couple said they used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. They are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and live on www.valottery.com.