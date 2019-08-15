Front Royal and Warren County create EDA task force committee

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The town of Front Royal and Warren County held a public meeting to determine the future direction of the EDA.

Officials say the meeting was well attended by local residents and the EDA board of directors, who did not participate in the discussion. Together the town and county decided to create a task force committee that includes the town and county attorneys, a town council member, a board of supervisors member, the town manager and the EDA executive director.

“They’re going to issue an interim report on October 30 and a final report on November 29 with their recommendations as to how they think the EDA should be reconstituted if that’s necessary,” said Front Royal Town Attorney Doug Napier.

All of the EDA board members have been replaced since the scandal, except one who was recently appointed.