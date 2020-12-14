Front-line workers discuss their mental health toll amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — People nationwide are continuing to adjust to the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, health care workers, in particular, are experiencing high levels of stress.

Dr. Lucas Collazo M.D. Pediatric Cardiologist at INOVA hospital said, “Team member burnout, physician nursing burnout has been a crisis for a long time.”

COVID-19 hits home for Collazo after his daughter caught the virus. He said his biggest struggle was not being able to help her as he wanted because he didn’t want to put his patients at risk. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is pushing legislation to reduce and prevent suicide caused by burnout among health care workers.

Jennifer Feist and Corey Feist, Sister and Brother-In-Law of Dr. Breen said, “This is an existing issue, this is a pre-existing issue and it has gotten so much worse. These people are working hard and they’ve worked for months and need our support.”

The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act is being pushed to honor Breen, a physician from Charlottesville who committed suicide while serving on the frontlines.

“Every single legislator clinician, citizen, that we’ve spoken to about this legislation has 110% supported its need now more than ever,” said Corey Feist.

Aliese Harrison, a Nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital said, “We won’t get a break, sometimes maybe a 10-minute break in a whole shift, and I probably would not be able to deal with all of this nearly as well without my co-workers. We just vent to each other.”

As many healthcare workers deal with mental stress, Kaine is expanding his efforts on mental health resources in the upcoming COVID-19 Relief legislation.