From oddity to historic landmark: “The Mighty Midget” is up for rent

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — An unusual kitchen is up for grabs after the Leesburg Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to search for its latest tenant.

The Mighty Midget was built in the late 1940s out of a B-25 fuselage tank. Originally, it was located beside a gas station as a diner-style pit stop.

“Whoever gets it,” said Mayor Kelly Burk, “We want them to take care of it…to make sure that they integrate it into the town and that it does continue to be part of history.”

The former gas station is now Mom’s Apple Pie. Its owner, Avis Renshaw, is interested in taking up the next lease. “I think it served a very nice purpose for people driving on Route 7 to just stop and get a good quality bite to eat and we already do that with desserts so it would be nice to offer that with a main meal,” said Renshaw.

Burk says three businesses have expressed interest in leasing the kitchen. She also says she expects many more. The Costello family closed the Mighty Midget in the early 1990s after Mrs. Costello passed away.

The town purchased the kitchen and it sat vacant for a few years, until Burk says Gordon MacDowell of MacDowell Brew Kitchen rented it from 1996 to 2016.

The Mighty Midget currently sits outside Döner Bistro, a Turkish kebab and German eatery. Recently, the restaurant announced it will be moving outside of Old Town.