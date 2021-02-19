Froggy’s Closet holds February Footwear Month

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Froggy’s Closet, a non-profit in Winchester that helps children in need, is holding its third annual February Footwear Month.

The month is dedicated to collecting donations of new pairs of shoes in all sizes to help fill shoe requests at Froggy’s for one year. Froggy’s closet is accepting all kinds of shoes in all different sizes with a continued need for sneakers and tennis shoes.

People can drop off shoe donations at participating businesses or at Froggy’s Closet on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am-3 pm.