Froggy’s Closet holds Community Baby Shower during April

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Froggy’s Closet in Winchester is holding a community baby shower in April to collect items for expectant mothers and new babies in need.

Some of the items you can donate include infant toys, bottles, burp cloths, and board books. The donation drive will happen for the entire month of April. You can drop off your donations at Valley Health Wellness and Fitness, Froggy’s Closet, City National, Espresso Bar and Cafe, First Presbyterian Church and Fox’s Pizza Den.

If you’re interested in receiving items collected you can reach out to a community referring agency. A list of those agencies can be found on the Froggy’s Closet website.