Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail hold cleanup in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail are improving the trail near the Crystal City connector.

Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail and volunteers gathered for a common cause; to clean up their beloved trail.

The trail attracts millions of users every year, and organizers say these cleanups are crucial to the community.

“There’s a lot of users on the trail, one to 2 million users per year on the Mount Vernon Trail, so we’re trying to keep it as wide as possible so everybody safe,” said Judd Isbell, President of Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail.

Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail will have cleanups every Saturday. For more information on how to volunteer visit, mountvernontrail.org.