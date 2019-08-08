Friends of Riverbend Park celebrates 20 years of dedicated stewardship

GREAT FALLS, Va. (WDVM) — A local non-profit is celebrating 20 years of dedicated stewardship and preservation.

In August 1999, Great Falls resident, Cathy Mayes, founded friends of Riverbend Park. Mayes created the non-profit out of concern for the future of the park. In the last 20 years, members of the group managed to gather more than $500,000 in contributions to help preserve the park and support programs like the Virginia Indian Festival, fund field trips, camps and annual scholarships.

Hugh: “We give up to $4,000 per year to help Title I schools bring their kids, and they come in by the busloads have camps and trips around the park,” said Hugh Morrow, President of Friends of Riverbend Park.

According to Morrow, Riverbend Park has been coined the “crown jewel” of the Fairfax County Parks Association system.