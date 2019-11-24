“Freeze Your Gizzard” 5k run gives back to those in need

Four legged friends, children and adults, all gathered at Ida Lee Park for the 17th annual freeze your gizzard 5k run

Four-legged friends, children, and adults, all gathered at Ida Lee Park for the 17th annual Freeze Your Gizzard 5k run. Leesburg Parks and Recreation Department also partnered with Loudoun Hunger Relief for this event to give back to those in need. Runners of all ages participated, some even in a turkey costume. Snacks, water, and a lot of deep breaths were taken as the participants finished the race.

Jennifer Montgomery, Executive Director for Loudoun Hunger Relief said,

“Loudoun Hunger Relief is based in Leesburg Virginia but we serve the entire county and this partnership with the town of Leesburg just really enables people to know about our services and what we do and also gives people the opportunity to support us.”

Participants and Loudoun Hunger Relief members look forward to next year’s event.