Free Milk Mondays provides milk to community members

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Stonewall District Ruritan Club is holding “Free Milk Mondays” to help provide community members with milk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has been a milk shortage as a result of the pandemic as many farmers were forced to dump their milk due to restaurants and schools having to close.
The free milk Mondays will be held 4 p.m.-7 p.m. every Monday until further notice.
The distribution will be done drive-thru style. Individuals can pick up the milk either at Stonewall Ruritan Club, 136 Ruritan Way in Clearbrook, Virginia or at Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Comapny, 809 Greenwood Rd. in Winchester, Virginia.
