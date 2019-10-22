Free Halloween donuts at Alexandria, Va. Dunkin’

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — What’s better than free donuts? Nothing, probably. Dunkin’ is giving free donuts to 200 visitors at just eight locations in the country — one right here in northern Virginia.

The Alexandria, Virginia location of Dunkin’ at 7716 Telegraph Road will be giving out free Halloween donuts from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 until 200 visitors are served, according to a company press release.

Come for the donuts, stick around for a photo with the Dunkin’ Runner and their mascot Cuppy. There will also be a prize wheel and raffles.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories