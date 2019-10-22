Free Halloween donuts at Alexandria, Va. Dunkin’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — What’s better than free donuts? Nothing, probably. Dunkin’ is giving free donuts to 200 visitors at just eight locations in the country — one right here in northern Virginia.

The Alexandria, Virginia location of Dunkin’ at 7716 Telegraph Road will be giving out free Halloween donuts from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 until 200 visitors are served, according to a company press release.

Come for the donuts, stick around for a photo with the Dunkin’ Runner and their mascot Cuppy. There will also be a prize wheel and raffles.