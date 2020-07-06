Free COVID-19 walk-up testing in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–According to the City of Winchester local government, the Lord Fairfax Health District procured services of the VA Army National Guard to offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing on July 7, 2020, and July 8, 2020.

The testing sessions will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on both days, or until supplies last. On July 7, 2020, the testing site will be Frederick Douglass Park. On July 8, 2020, the testing site will be Quarles Elementary.

Only 150 tests will be provided both days. Free masks will be provided while supplies last.

Testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. No insurance or appointment are needed. You must wear a mask when coming to get tested and you are required to maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from other individuals. If you have any questions, call 540-722-3470.