Free COVID-19 testing in Manassas from May 20

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — People can get tested for COVID-19 for free in Manassas from Wednesday, May 20 through Friday, May 22.

The free testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9608 Grant Ave, the city said in a press release sent Monday. Only people showing symptoms of the virus will be tested. These symptoms include “cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell,” the city said.

People can get tested via drive-thru or walk-thru. Results will come back within 2-3 days, according tot he city. The Prince William Health District will contact the people who got tested at this location with the results.

“Testing in our community is of utmost importance,” said Mayor Harry J. Parrish II. “We care about our community and want to help in any way we can during this pandemic. It is my hope that with increased testing and getting our residents the healthcare they need, we can help to defeat this virus and work towards a healthy tomorrow.”

Governor Ralph Northam said Monday that a health equity task force within the state administration is working to get testing in high-risk areas, which includes Prince William County. There are other free testing events coming to other parts of the commonwealth.

