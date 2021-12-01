Free at-home COVID-19 test kits to be offered at Fairfax County libraries

FILE – James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County residents will be able to pick up free at home COVID-19 testing kits at library branches like this one beginning Dec. 3rd.

Residents can pick up the rapid antigen test at all 22 library branches, thanks to a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

The distribution is part of a pilot program to provide tests to the public, in an effort for community members to get early care.

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test kits are guided by a telehealth proctor, with guidance available in both English and Spanish.

Jessica Hudson, director of the Fairfax County Public Library, says the tests are for ages 4 and up. No documentation is required to receive a test.

“When you come to pick up a test, you don’t need anything. You don’t have to bring ID, you don’t need a library card. However, when you go to actually take the test, you connect with a certified telehealth proctor, and at that point, you will need valid photo ID,” said Hudson.

COVID-19 testing should not be done inside the library, but residents will be able to access WiFi in the branches’ parking lots to be able to conduct that telehealth visit.

Learn more about the pilot program on Fairfax County’s website.