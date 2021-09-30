Frederick County, Virginia residents asked to fill out broadband survey

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Do you live in Frederick County, Virginia, and need better broadband access? The county government is asking for you to participate in an online survey that could help address that problem.

The County has applied to receive state grant money that would bring universal fiber-to-the-home broadband to unserved areas in Frederick County. Residents are now being asked to fill out the survey to make sure that their unserved areas are represented as part of the grant request.

You can fill out the survey by going to their website. Survey responses are due Friday, Oct. 1.