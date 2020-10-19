Frederick County Virginia phone scams

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent spike in phone scams in the area.

One of the scams involved a caller claiming to be from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The caller attempted to obtain funds, saying the payments would help the person avoid being arrested or having warrants attached to their name.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that if you receive these phone calls you should just hang up.