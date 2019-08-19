Frederick County, Va. to continue recycling plastics

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Virginia announced that plastic recycling will continue.

The county was able to secure a vendor in Hagerstown and arrange for the materials to be transported. Residents must take recyclable items to the landfill or a convenience site and place them in the proper container.

The only change is that plastic bags are not allowed in any of the bins. Recycling incorrectly slows down the process and could cost taxpayers more money.

“Everyone seems very supportive. They’re very excited that they can still recycle their bottles and jugs but yet we have to remind everyone no flower pots, no deli trays, no clam shells, cups, yogurt containers,” said Frederick County Recycling and Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger.

Residents should be mindful of on-site signage and the possibility that containers may change in the coming weeks.