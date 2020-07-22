Frederick County, Va schools will continue with hybrid learning model, school board votes

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia has voted on its academic school year plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a school board meeting Tuesday night, the board voted to move forward with the hybrid model plan. The start date for students will be August 31, 2020 and the plan will be re-evaluated after the first nine weeks.

This is a breaking news update, more information will be added as it becomes available.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM