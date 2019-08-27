Frederick County, VA purchases retail space to expand government offices

County has not determined exactly who will be moving

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Virginia purchased a $2.1 million property which will be used to relocate some of their county administration offices.

The Sunnyside Plaza property will allow county employees to spread out and work more efficiently. The county says they have outgrown their current space at 107 North Kent Street. A space-needs assessment will be conducted, and the staff has been asked to consider their current space needs and their future needs.

“We literally have staff who are working in what used to be storage closets and we keep trying to put up walls to create space for an office and I think we’re just about out of room,” said Karen Vacchio, Frederick County public information officer

The county has not determined exactly who will be moving into the new space but say they will alert the public where they can find these government offices.