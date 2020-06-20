Frederick County, Va Public Schools provides update on fall semester reopening

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia are currently planning to open for the first day of classes on August 17th but are still considering what COVID-19 restrictions need to be put in place before staff and students can return.

The school system is following guidance from the governor and the Virginia Department of Education. Right now, the school district is considering three possible models for how learning will be conducted once the academic year begins, either a complete normal reopening, full distance learning, or a hybrid of both.

“Communications is going to be critical not only throughout the summer as this plan is developed, but also as we prepare to welcome students back to school….We’re encouraging folks to follow our website, our social media sites and then we’re also planning some communications throughout the summer so we can make sure that our staff as well as our school community and our community at large knows exactly where we stand,” said Steve Edwards Coordinator of Policy and Communications.

Frederick County Public Schools will present a plan to the school board on July 21.

