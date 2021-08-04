Frederick County Sheriff’s Office holds its 21st annual Summer Youth Camp

STRASBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office held their 21st annual Summer Youth Camp for local 6th, 7th and 8th graders.

The free summer camp was held at Cedar Creek Christian Camp and included activities like swimming, fishing, and archery. Officers spent the day with the kids working through team-building events. The camp serves as a way for kids to get to know law enforcement in a more relaxed setting.

Over 40 kids participated in the program. Typically around 80 are able to sign up, but that was reduced this year because of the pandemic.

“If we can build a trust in an early age hopefully it will extend, you know, to later years,” said Lenny Millholland, Frederick County Sheriff.

The camp was canceled last year due to the pandemic.