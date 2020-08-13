Frederick County schools in Virginia announce new details for 2020-21 academic year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The school board for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia held a special meeting last night to further discuss details regarding the school system’s hybrid learning model reopening plan.

The school board voted to move the start date for students for the upcoming academic year from August 31 to September 8. Board members say the additional time will allow for further planning and preparation to deal with the complexities of the hybrid learning model.

“Pushing the start date back to September 8th just gives us more time to accomplish some of the important work that is ongoing as we prepare to reopen schools safely for students and staff,” said FCPS Coordinator of Policy and Communications, Steve Edwards.

Student schedules are expected to be sent out next week.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM