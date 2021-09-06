Frederick County Public Schools to offer online safety training to parents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Parents who have kids attending Frederick County Public Schools will have the chance to participate in some free training about how to keep their kids safe online.

The training is in collaboration with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and E.A.S. Winchester, PLLC. Parents interested in coming to the training can come to one of three training sessions on September 8 at Millbrook High School on September 15 at Sherando High School and September 16 at James Wood High School. Each session is from 6-7 p.m.