Frederick County Public Schools to offer free lunch and breakfast for all kids

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As the new school year kicks off for Frederick County Public Schools, school-aged children can expect to get meals from the school system for free this year.

All breakfast and lunches will be free every day school is in session for the 2021-2022 school year.

The meals are for any school-aged child, even if they do not attend FCPS. Meals can also be picked up at each school from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on school days. Free meals are made possible through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories