Frederick County Public Schools sets second-semester learning model

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–The School Board for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia made a decision about the learning model for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.

The School Board has decided to continue with the distance and hybrid learning models. Families who want to change their student’s learning model for the second semester should reach out to their student’s school principal. Not all requests will be able to be granted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been in consultation with both the Lord Fairfax Health District as well as medical professionals with Valley Health and they have shared that the best place for students to be is in school provided that we can continue to offer the mitigation strategies that have served us well to this point ,” said Steve Edwards, Policy and Communications Coordinator, Frederick County Public Schools.

The second semester is set to begin on February 1st.