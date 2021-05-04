Frederick County Public Schools is asking the public to review potential course materials

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia is asking the public to review materials for middle and high school World Language courses.

The review is for a series of Spanish, French, and Latin courses. People have until May 7th to review the courses and provide feedback. They can do so through the World Language public review comment form on the Frederick County Public Schools website. The school says the review is required when considering materials required by the state.

