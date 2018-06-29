Frederick County officials will soon step out of their offices to meet residents where they are Video

WINCHESTER, Va. - With the hope of building strong relationships with citizens, county government officials recently announced the launch of their speakers' bureau.

They say the bureau will provide speakers for community gatherings, events, and meetings. Staff are available to present on a wide variety of topics ranging from the day-to-day operations of county government, how tax dollars are spent, parks and rec activities, fire safety and more.

"We don't want people wondering what we do . We're her to serve the people and we're willing to go out and answer any questions that anybody may have about different departments and what their functions are, or if there is something in particular coming up that people want to know about." County public information officer, Karen Vacchio says.

Officials say the speakers bureau will be a free service that must be scheduled in advanced.