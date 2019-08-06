Frederick County looks to expand broadband service

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County is looking to expand broadband service across the region.

The county will be applying for 2020 the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Telecommunications Initiative grant. The grant would be used to expand service in the Apple Pie Ridge area.

According to the grant requirements, anything 10 Mbps or less is considered unserved and would provide customers with speeds of 25 Mbps and better.

“One thing we’re looking for is that high-speed component but affordability as well. We have a lot of children out there in today’s requirements on that for their school, furthering their education. Even parents going back to school and furthering their education, they need high-speed internet,” said Frederick County director of information technology Scott Varner.

The public is asked to submit comments on the project from now until August 16.