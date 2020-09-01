Frederick County Government implements public Wi-Fi hotspots

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Funded through the CARES Act, Frederick County Government has established two public Wi-Fi hot-spot locations for individuals to use to do school-work or work-related items.
The hot-spot locations will be at Sunnyside Plaza and North Mountain Fire Station. To access the hot-spots, all you have to do is pull in the parking lot and select “Frederick County Public WIFI” on your mobile device.
The County is currently working to establish three additional public Wi-Fi hot-spots. Those are expected to be functional in October.
