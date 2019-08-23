Frederick County crash kills Stephens City man

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Stephens City, Va. man is dead after he crashed his car in Frederick County, Va. Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say Jason Fletcher, 39, was driving his 2018 GMC Yukon northbound on Route 522 when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a guardrail about a tenth of a mile north of Longcroft Road.

Fletcher, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Winchester Medical Center where he died of his injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.