Frederick County announces $1 million for COVID relief for local businesses

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy especially small businesses. Now Frederick County has announced a new grant program to assist them.

Frederick County has just devoted $1 million dollars from the county’s CARES Act funding to assist local businesses and non-profit organisations that have been affected by the pandemic.

Patrick Barber, Executive Director of Frederick County Economic Development Authority stated that, “Frederick County clearly recognises the important role that our small businesses and not-for-profit partners play in our economy.”

Businesses must apply to be in the random drawing for funding and applicants must have a gross revenue of at least $30,000 but less than $3 million dollars in 2019. The Frederick County COVID-19 Business Grant Program will provide grants of $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000.

Businesses may use grants to be reimbursed for only expenses directly related to the immediate impacts of COVID-19. Receipts or proof of qualified expenses must be provided to receive payment.

Barber explained, “The program really is aimed at providing Frederick County’s small businesses and not-for-profits some forward momentum to get through this pandemic.”

The application window will open for one week starting on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

Completed applications may be submitted online beginning 8 AM on Tuesday, September 8, through 5 PM on Tuesday, September 15. Applications may be mailed to the Frederick County EDA at 45 East Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.

Mailed applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, September 15.

Grant awards will be selected on or around Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 and grant recipients will be notified on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020.