Fourth arrest made in Dumfries homicide case

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police made a fourth arrest in connection to the murder of 32-year-old James Edward Grooms of Louisa, which happened on July 20 this year in the area of Buell Ct. and Old Triangle Rd in the Town of Dumfries.

Detectives found through investigation that Grooms arranged a marijuana transaction in that area of Dumfries, and was robbed at gunpoint and fatally shot. Two men were arrested in connection with the homicide a day after the incident, identified by police as Walter Aristedes Guevara-Perez, 29 of Falls Church, and Alexis Vladimir Guevara-Perez, 23 and also of Falls Church.

Police arrested a third suspect mid-August, identified as Shawn Deion Brown Jr., 21, of Dumfries. The fourth suspect, Joshua Eduardo Hurtado, 19, of Dumfries, was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

According to police, Hurtado and Brown are both charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both of the Guevara-Perez men were charged with conspiracy to violate the drug control act.

A photo of Joshua Eduardo Hurtado was not made available by police.