Fourth annual “Paws on the Pike” event returns to Arlington

A pup attends the fourth annual “Paws on the Pike” event on Oct. 3, 2021.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Pooches, pet owners and animal-centered businesses came together for the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO)’s annual “Paws on the Pike” pet fair.

“One of the things we do at CPRO is really bring the businesses and the community together, and during COVID, everyone’s been hurting,” said Kim Klingler, executive director, CPRO. “We really weren’t able to do something where the community could celebrate all together, and that’s why we’re doing this here today outdoors.”

The focus is on community, bringing together residents from far and wide to learn about pet services in the area.

“We have people coming from Shirlington, North Arlington…Maryland,” said Klingler.

The event also highlighted fifteen local vendors — like Paw, Mind and Body owner, Fernando Zorro. The dog trainer says he is attending the event to help residents in Arlington’s multiple high rises train their pandemic pups.

“There are so many apartments around here, and there’s a lot of barking dogs, and people live next door complain,” said Zorro. “Separation anxiety…that’s coming with the COVID dogs.”

Zorro says it’s his first time attending, but not the last. The event is a great way to help his community and meet some four-legged friends that live nearby.

“It’s a great event, I see a lot of people, a lot of dogs and I love that there’s music,” he said.

Learn more about the CPRO and other future events being held on Columbia Pike.