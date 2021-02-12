Four suspects linked to a series of larcenies in Ashburn Farm area

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sherrif’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in a series of larcenies in the Ashburn Farm area.

Officials say the four suspects pictured below were involved in multiple larcenies from vehicles in the area of Blythwood Court, Gardengate Circle, and Crossbow Court on January 9. The four suspects were also seen on surveillance video entering a 7-Eleven in Junction Plaza around 1:39 am and stole several cartons of cigarettes valued at over $1,000, officials say. According to officials, the suspects were seen in a Nissan Armada.

Officials urge anyone with information on this incident or the pictured suspects to Detective M. Rivera at 571-577-3947.