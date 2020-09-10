Four suspects have been charged for hotel stabbing in Sterling

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– Two more suspects have now been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a sterling hotel.

40-year-old Daren Burr, 42-year-old James Burr, and 27-year old Nicole Robinson have been charged with aggravated malicious wounding. According to officials the fourth suspect 36-year-old Tyrell Jefferson was arrested September 8th and taken into custody after being charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies reported to the Hyatt Place Hotel on Ridgetop circle before midnight on September 1st after an adult male was found in the hallway suffering stab wounds. According to officials the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All suspects are being held at the Loudoun County Detention Center without bond.