Four shot, two killed at Woodbridge house party

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Four people were shot, two of them killed, at a large house party overnight in Woodbridge, Prince William County Police confirm.

Police got to the scene on Bristol Court just after 2 a.m Sunday morning.

Two men died at the home, one woman was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound sustained at the party.

Police have not released the names of the two men who died at the party, pending notification of family members.

Police are continuing their investigation.