Four Prince William County police officers awarded for heroism in 2018 shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Four Prince William County police officers have been awarded for their heroism in an officer-involved shooting last November.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police has presented Officer John Yenchak, Officer Rachel Mynier, Officer Evan Jurgensen, and Officer Nicholas Kelly with the 2019 Award for Valor.

On the night of November 4, 2018, the officers responded to reports of a man holding a gun and bleeding, walking around the yard of a residence. Shortly after they arrived on scene, they were shot at. Officer Yenchak spotted the shooter on a roof with a rifle before he was shot.

“Officers Jurgensen, Yenchak, Mynier and Kelly lost sight of the shooter because he had slid down the backside of the roof and onto a deck. As Officer Yenchak crossed the street to change position behind a pickup truck, he was shot at again. One of the rounds struck him in the vest between his upper shoulder blades. While other officers were running to their positions, the shooter made his way to the side of the house where Officer Yenchak challenged him. The shooter ignored all of Yenchak’s commands and began shooting at him again. Officer Yenchak returned fire and began to circle the truck as the shooter pursued him. The suspect then drew his attention to Officers Mynier and Jurgensen. Seeing this, Officer Kelly took a chance and left his cover position to come to Officer Yenchak’s aid as they circled to the front of the truck. The shooter then turned back to Officers Kelly and Yenchak. Officer Yenchak fired again, while Jurgensen also fired his shotgun from his position. The suspect was struck several times and went down, ending the threat. Officers Jurgenson and Mynier still feared a possible second shooter, but knew that the suspect needed medical attention. They exposed themselves to harm once again by leaving their cover in order to extract the shooter to a warm zone for medical treatment.” Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation (VACP)

“The heroism of each officer to run into a gunfight to help his or her fellow officers, while staying calm and updating communications,” the statement continues, “is nothing short of courageous.”