Four people arrested after allegedly shooting into occupied vehicle

Police found a handgun and a rifle in the suspects' car

Early this morning police responded to a shooting on Lakeview Drive in Woodstock, Virginia. 

Four suspects were arrested after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle. Christian Rodriguez Santiago, Jose Santiago Garcia,  Ferdinand Rodriguez Santiago and Danny Olivera are currently being held without bond for several charges of attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 

Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument over property. During their investigation, they found a handgun and a rifle in the suspects' car. Several rounds were fired into the victims' car but luckily no one was injured.

 

 

