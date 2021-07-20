Four new immunization requirements for Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia is now requiring four new immunizations for students before they head back to school in the fall.

House Bill 1090 was passed by the Virginia General Assembly last year and went into effect on July 1, requiring every child in the Commonwealth who attends both public and private schooling or receives daycare services, to receive all vaccines listed in the Immunization Schedule by the State Board of Health.

“These are routinely recommended vaccines and the updates are really to bring our requirements in line with what’s recommended by the CDC Advisory Council for Immunization Practices. These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and most people have probably gotten them anyway,” said Marshall Vogt, Division Epidemiologist for the Division of Immunization at the Virginia Department of Health.

According the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), the new requirements include:

Two doses of properly spaced human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) for all children. The first dose is required before the child enters the seventh grade.

Two or three properly spaced doses of rotavirus vaccine, depending on the manufacturer, for children up to eight months of age.

Two properly spaced doses of hepatitis A vaccine. The first dose must be administered at age 12 months or older. The new hepatitis A vaccine requirement is an addition to the existing kindergarten immunization requirements.

Two properly spaced doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY). The first is required prior to entry to the seventh grade. The second dose is required prior to entry to the twelfth grade.

Many local health departments are offering extended immunization hours, some school divisions are setting up vaccination clinics and most healthcare providers, doctors officers and pharmacies are all offering the required vaccines during normal hours.

