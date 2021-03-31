Four MS-13 gang members arrested after assaulting man in Feb.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department announced the arrest of four MS-13 gang members after they assaulted a 31-year-old man who suffered significant head injuries and lacerations in a targeted attack on February 15.

The four gang members included Christopher Calix-Rivas, Alexander Castro De La Luz, Moises Alfaro Olivar and Gustavo Romero-Serpas. The suspects ranged in ages from 18 to 37 and were all charged with malicious wounding, gang participation and more.

During the investigation, police recovered firearms, narcotics, ammunition, gang paraphernalia and money.

“This arrest is one of our department’s and I know our region’s continued efforts to rid the region of MS-13 and other gang violence. Circumstances of this latest case are definitely significant, the victim is thankful to be alive,” said First Sergeant Jonathan Perok, spokesperson for PWCPD.

All suspects are being held without bond.